Puducherry Congress flags saffron threat to AIADMK, AINRC; CM unmoved

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the leader of NDA in Puducherry, maintains a stoic silence even as political tempers are on the rise in the union territory following the re-entry of the AIADMK in the NDA.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK-BJP-AINRC alliance during a protest against the Wakf Board amendment. He accused the BJP of plotting to absorb All India NR Congress (AINRC) and render the AIADMK politically obsolete in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“In 2026, the BJP will swallow AINRC and the AIADMK will disintegrate. This opportunistic alliance will not succeed,” Narayanasamy said. He also accused the centre of discriminating against Tamil Nadu through biased fund allocation and imposition of Hindi.

In a swift rebuttal, AIADMK’s Puducherry state secretary A Anbalagan dismissed the Congress leader’s remarks as baseless. “The AIADMK-BJP alliance is a national-minded tie-up formed to eliminate the divisive DMK-led INDIA bloc, which thrives on caste, religion and language-based politics,” Anbalagan said.