Puducherry Congress flags saffron threat to AIADMK, AINRC; CM unmoved

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the leader of NDA in Puducherry, maintains a stoic silence even as political tempers are on the rise in the union territory following the re-entry of the AIADMK in the NDA.
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK-BJP-AINRC alliance during a protest against the Wakf Board amendment. He accused the BJP of plotting to absorb All India NR Congress (AINRC) and render the AIADMK politically obsolete in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
“In 2026, the BJP will swallow AINRC and the AIADMK will disintegrate. This opportunistic alliance will not succeed,” Narayanasamy said. He also accused the centre of discriminating against Tamil Nadu through biased fund allocation and imposition of Hindi.
In a swift rebuttal, AIADMK’s Puducherry state secretary A Anbalagan dismissed the Congress leader’s remarks as baseless. “The AIADMK-BJP alliance is a national-minded tie-up formed to eliminate the divisive DMK-led INDIA bloc, which thrives on caste, religion and language-based politics,” Anbalagan said.
“DMK and its allies are shaken. Narayanasamy, a puppet of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, cannot digest our rise. Edappadi K Palaniswami is like a whale in the political ocean and not a fish (to be swallowed),” Anbalagan said.
While the two camps trade accusations, Rangasamy, despite being a key ally of both the AIADMK and the BJP, has not made any public comment. Interestingly, all of his recent moves have been centered around Vijay’s politics. Rangasamy purportedly performed a special puja with TVK general secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand for the success of Vijay’s Vikravandi conference, hinting at a growing rapport with TVK. Rangasamy himself had said that AINRC is exploring electoral plans in adjacent Tamil Nadu districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram and Nagapattinam in alliance.
This has led to a mild unrest in the Puducherry unit of the BJP. “Rangaswamy will lead the NDA in Puducherry in the upcoming election as well. He will be the chief ministerial candidate,” Speaker of Assembly R Selvam had said.
Sources said PMK might also be worried If AINRC contests in Tamil Nadu, which might attract Vanniyar votes. The DMK too is believed to be wooing Rangasamy into its fold. While BJP leaders assert that Rangasamy will remain with the NDA, the CM remains non-committal.