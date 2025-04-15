‘BJP deal’ continues to rattle AIADMK

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR: A few days after the revival of the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, the rumblings within the Dravidian party show that at least a sizeable section of the AIADMK leaders are not comfortable with joining hands with the saffron party.
Though no AIADMK leader went on record criticising the alliance, social media is abuzz with messages from long-time supporters that the decision is wrong.
On Sunday, in Madurai, when a reporter asked whether the AIADMK would form its government or a coalition government, former minister Sellur K Raju said, “The government will be headed by the AIADMK.” He added that while BJP could say a lot of things, what AIADMK says would only matter. On Monday, when reporters asked him again about the alliance, Raju said he would respond after 15 days, a reply that has intrigued many.
Meanwhile, AIADMK functionary and former MLA S Gunasekaran on Sunday in Tiruppur, at an internal meeting of the party, said though the decision to ally with the BJP was unfortunate, it was done to protect the party and it cannot face election without an alliance.
“I am not saying that the party cadre are unhappy. I said this alliance is a sad thing for Muslims. But I explained that AIADMK will always be with Muslims,” Gunasekaran later told TNIE.
On Monday, addressing another party meeting chaired by Pollachi V Jayaraman, AIADMK corporation councillor M Kannappan tearfully explained that the AIADMK allied with the BJP to save the party since “traitors” are planning to break it.
Sources said he assured that the AIADMK would not give up the Muslim community. “The party leadership should issue a statement saying that it will always support Muslims,” he added.
However, Jayaraman denied such comments being made by the functionary. Former minister D Jayakumar, who has remained silent for a couple of weeks, denied speculations about him joining another party because of the alliance. He said he would remain with the AIADMK till his death.
AIADMK minority wing functionary KS Mohamed Kani from Alangudi in Pudukottai district announced his resignation from the party on Sunday, citing the alliance as the reason. Meanwhile, former AIADMK MLA Pazha Karuppaiah, who was expelled from the party, contended that AIADMK allied with the BJP since its efforts to form an alliance with the TVK did not fructify.