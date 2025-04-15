‘BJP deal’ continues to rattle AIADMK

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR: A few days after the revival of the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, the rumblings within the Dravidian party show that at least a sizeable section of the AIADMK leaders are not comfortable with joining hands with the saffron party.

Though no AIADMK leader went on record criticising the alliance, social media is abuzz with messages from long-time supporters that the decision is wrong.

On Sunday, in Madurai, when a reporter asked whether the AIADMK would form its government or a coalition government, former minister Sellur K Raju said, “The government will be headed by the AIADMK.” He added that while BJP could say a lot of things, what AIADMK says would only matter. On Monday, when reporters asked him again about the alliance, Raju said he would respond after 15 days, a reply that has intrigued many.

Meanwhile, AIADMK functionary and former MLA S Gunasekaran on Sunday in Tiruppur, at an internal meeting of the party, said though the decision to ally with the BJP was unfortunate, it was done to protect the party and it cannot face election without an alliance.

“I am not saying that the party cadre are unhappy. I said this alliance is a sad thing for Muslims. But I explained that AIADMK will always be with Muslims,” Gunasekaran later told TNIE.