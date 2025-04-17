Plea seeks Ponmudy’s disqualification over lewd remarks

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to disqualify Minister for Forests K Ponmudy and remove him from the office for violating the oath of office by making derogatory comments against Saivism and Vaishnavism.

The petition, filed by advocate B Jagannath, also prayed for the court to declare the speech made by the minister, who is an elected representative of the people, on April 8, patently in violation of the Articles 188 and 99 and the oath of office and various other provisions of the Constitution.

The petitioner also raised certain questions requesting the court to decide - whether Article 19, 19 (1) of the Constitution and the allied Sub-Articles give a free pass to these people, as elected representatives especially ministers, to abuse the Hindu religion, gods, symbols, temples and women and whether the police can remain silent under these circumstances as no FIR has been registered against the minister despite complaint was lodged.