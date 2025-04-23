Isha Foundation refutes allegations of sexual assault on student

COIMBATORE: Isha Yoga Centre has refuted the sexual assault complaint and the POCSO case filed against its staff at the Perur All Women Police Station based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a victim student.

In a release, Isha Foundation said, "The allegations made by the parents of the child are false, malicious, and defamatory. No such incident occurred at the school. In 2019, they made certain allegations, which were duly investigated and addressed. Since a case of bullying was found, the other student was issued a migration certificate. After the incident, the couple's elder child continued at the school for another three years, and the student wrote a positive testimonial after leaving the school, and even volunteered at the school. Notably, three months after the alleged incident, the parents applied for admission to the school for their younger child, who was about seven years old.”

“After their eldest child graduated from Isha Home School (IHS), the child's mother volunteered at IHS from June 2022. Due to complaints from students, parents and teachers regarding her conduct, she was asked to leave, and her association with the school was terminated by March 2024. Disgruntled by her removal, she has been attempting to twist the situation with false allegations of sexual assault. This is a calculated effort to malign the reputation of the school and the ashram, and we have initiated appropriate legal action," the release stated.