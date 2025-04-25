One more death in Tiruchy city ward, mayor maintains no water contamination

TIRUCHY: Heightening tensions over water contamination scare, a 75-year-old woman from Ward 10 who was admitted to MGMGH on Tuesday on complaints of severe vomiting and diarrhoea died without responding to treatment on Wednesday. With this, the number of deaths linked to water contamination scare has risen to four.

While the relatives of the deceased, S Anandhi, alleged consumption of the corporation water supply led to her death, the mayor denied the allegations and said the cause of death appeared to be from kidney-related ailments.

Even as 70 others, many of whom are local residents, continue to be treated at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) over similar complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea, among others, potable water supply to corporation Wards 8 and 10, which was suspended for three days following the water contamination scare, was restored on Wednesday.

To rebuild public trust, Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan on Wednesday undertook door-to-door inspection of the water supply in the localities. He verified chlorine level in the supply and along with Ward 10 councillor R Muthukumar consumed the water in front of residents to prove it is fit for consumption.

“The overhead tank in Woraiyur was cleaned, and several underground pipeline connections were inspected. We found no sewage contamination. Still, to reassure the public, we carried out all necessary works,” the mayor told TNIE.

Further, the mayor advised residents to boil water before consumption, especially during summer. Meanwhile, officials pointed out that the area’s potable water infrastructure, comprising mostly iron pipelines installed over 50 years ago, will soon be replaced.

“Once work on the tank in Kambarasampettai is complete, residents in Thillainagar, Woraiyur and Puthur will receive pure water 24x7 through a reliable and upgraded supply system,” the mayor added.

Providing an update on those hospitalised, health officials said around 70 of the 120-odd people admitted over the past few days continue to be treated at MGMGH for vomiting and diarrhoea, among others.

Meanwhile, City Health Officer (CHO) M Vijay Chandran told TNIE, “This is not an acute outbreak. Most of those who received treatment have recovered. In the case of S Anandhi, she had pre-existing medical renal disease, and her condition was further aggravated by dehydration and heat-related factors. She was on ventilator support, and her death resulted from complications linked to her underlying health issues.”