Pink autos on wrong route? Men drive women-only vehicles, lug goods

CHENNAI: The state government’s Pink Auto Scheme – launched with an eye on economically empowering women and enhancing the safety of woman passengers – seems to have at least partially failed in its objective, as many of these pink autos are now being driven by men.

Though the pink-coloured autos distributed under the scheme can be owned and driven only by women, TNIE spotted them being driven by men in Ayanavaram, around Chennai Central railway station, Thiruvanmiyur, Royapettah, MMDA Arumbakkam and even near the secretariat over the past week.

At a couple of places, they were mainly used for transporting goods and not passengers which is also against the permit issued by the regional transport offices.

A few men TNIE spoke to said they were driving these vehicles because they couldn’t get a loan themselves to buy an auto. A couple of woman beneficiaries cited certain practical difficulties as the reason for them to let the men drive the autos.

A male driver spotted driving a pink auto by TNIE in Thiruvanmiyur said he encouraged a female family member to apply for the scheme as he was ineligible for availing of a loan due to a poor CIBIL score and had been relying on driving autos owned by others, by paying huge rents.

A woman beneficiary from Ayanavaram said she was worried about paying her EMIs even after receiving a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh. “I couldn’t operate the auto for many days due to family commitments and was worried about missing EMI payments. So, I asked a male friend to drive it and pay me a rent daily,” she said.