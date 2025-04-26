Officials of three universities say they decided to opt out themselves from the annual conference

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: While Governor RN Ravi on Friday alleged that the V-Cs and the top brass of the state universities were threatened by the government to not attend the annual conference he convened in Ooty, officials from at least three universities said they decided to opt out themselves, considering the prevailing situation.

Officials of most other universities could not be reached for a comment. A senior official in one of the universities said they check with Higher Education department for permission every year when Raj Bhavan sends invitation for the V-Cs conference. “This time after seeing the government’s take and the recent turn of events, many of us didn’t even bother to approach the department,” he said.

An official from another university said they were concerned that seeking permission from the department, as done every year, would be seen negatively by the government. “It is the state that does funding and now they appoint the V-Cs as well. So why go against them,” said the official.

Bharathidasan University officials also skipped the conference. Insiders said members of the conveners’ committee, which is now managing the affairs in the absence of a V-C, and senior officials had preferred to remain neutral in the ongoing power tussle between the government and the Raj Bhavan.

V-C appears for inquiry

Ravi also said one V-C was at a police station when the conference was under way. This might have been a reference to Periyar University V-C R Jagannathan, who appeared before Salem police for an inquiry regarding cases against him for alleged misappropriation of university funds and for allegedly using a casteist slur against an employee. He was arrested in December 2023 but later granted bail. On Friday, he appeared before Assistant Commissioner of Police K Ramali Ramalakshmi and the inquiry began at 11am and went on for six hours, sources said.