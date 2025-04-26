Tamil Nadu Governor accuses DMK govt of blocking V-Cs from conference, likens action to Emergency

NILGIRIS/CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Friday alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin used police to deter Vice-Chancellors of state universities from participating in the pre-scheduled conference convened by him at the Ooty Raj Bhavan and claimed that the action was reminiscent of the Emergency days. When telephonic threats from Higher Education Minister (Govi Chezhiaan) to the V-Cs not to take part in the conference did not work, the CM used police, Ravi alleged, evoking a sharp rebuke from Chezhiaan.

The minister said the governor intentionally “played politics” despite the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state government on the 10 bills re-adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly. “Aware of the Supreme Court verdict, the V-Cs boycotted the conference. How is the state government responsible for this,” asked Chezhiaan.

Speaking at the conference, Ravi said, “Unfortunately, state universities are not participating in this conference. Because they have informed me, even in writing, that they have been warned by the state government not to participate. As of now, one of our V-Cs is in a police station. Others who reached Udhagamandalam received midnight knocks on their hotel rooms by the secret police’s special branch.”