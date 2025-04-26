Three dead, seven injured in fireworks unit explosion near TN's Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three women workers were charred to death and seven other women workers were injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in M Pudupatti near Sivakasi on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as V Kalaiselvi (33), a Chokkalingapuram resident, R Thiruvaimozhi (45), a resident of Koomapatti and M Mariyammal (51), a Chokkampatti resident.

While the injured workers included: D Packiya Lakshmi (50) suffered 100 percent burns and A Ramasubbu, suffered 40 percent burn injuries; four other workers, R Gomathi (55), A Fathimuthu (65), D Rafiya Beevi (50), T Lakshmi (50) and A Muniyammal (50) were also injured.

The explosion at Standard fireworks private limited, a PESO-licensed unit happened around 11 am when the workers were engaged in manufacturing crackers.

Fire and rescue service teams, comprising of 40 personnel and four fire-tenders from Sivakasi and Srivilliputhur rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after nearly two hours.

While one working shed of the unit was completely gutted, 16 sheds were partially damaged.

Police and fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent it for postmortem to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for treatment.

The injured were initially treated at M Pudupatti Primary Health center and were later shifted to other hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion may have happened due to friction of chemicals while working. Further probe is on.