TN Minister Senthil Balaji likely to resign; distribution of his portfolios could be different this time

CHENNAI: After the Supreme Court directed Senthil Balaji to decide by Monday whether he wanted to be a minister or get his bail cancelled, DMK sources said the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise is likely to resign from his post on Sunday evening or latest by Monday.

The turn of events in the Assembly on Saturday also signalled that Balaji has decided to resign. The day’s agenda issued in the morning said an amendment to the Goondas Act would be introduced by Balaji, but it was instead introduced by Law Minister S Regupathy, despite Balaji being present in the House.

Though Balaji was arrested in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in June 2023, he continued as a minister without portfolio until resigning in February 2024.

His portfolio of electricity was then allotted to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who hails from the south, while prohibition and excise went to Housing Minister S Muthusamy, who hails from the same western region as Balaji.

Party sources, however, said a minister from the central region is likely to get electricity this time, while prohibition and excise may again be given to Muthusamy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is slated to attend a grand government function on Sunday in Coimbatore, for which Balaji is the minister in-charge. This may be Balaji’s last government event before resigning as minister.

Later in the evening, Udhayanidhi will be speaking at the self-respect movement’s centenary year conference organised by Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Peravai.

Sources said the announcement regarding Balaji's resignation could be expected after these events.