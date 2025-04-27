Drowning deaths: Move to fence 18 abandoned quarries in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: As a precautionary measure against drowning deaths, the Department of Geology and Mines is planning to fence a few stone quarries abandoned by the government in Tiruppur district.

M Prasad, Assistant Director of the Department of Geology and Mines, told TNIE that a proposal has been sent to the government to fence 18 quarries in the first phase. The authorities have taken this step following the demand of social activists in view of the occasional drowning deaths.

Sources say drowning deaths of civilians who go to bathe in stagnant water in abandoned stone quarries in Tiruppur district occur now and then. To prevent this, social activists have been requesting the district administration to erect fences around abandoned stone quarries.

RS Mugilan, the Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, said, "The state government had already ordered in June 2023 to fence abandoned stone quarries across the state. However, the authorities are very lax in this matter. Due to this, people continue to drown in stagnant water in stone quarries. In Tiruppur, we continue to insist on fencing around abandoned stone quarries. Even last week, a school student drowned when he went to take a bath in an abandoned stone quarry in Kavuthampalayam near Kunnathur in Tirupur district. Three women drowned in an abandoned stone quarry in 63-Velampalayam in Tiruppur District, on January 27."