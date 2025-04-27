Manjolai workers appeal to TN government against forceful eviction; seek time till disposal of SLP

MADURAI: Former Manjolai tea estate workers appealed to the state government not to force them to leave the estate till the disposal of their special leave petition (SLP) by the Supreme Court, in which they have sought better rehabilitation measures than the one currently being offered to them by the state.

Addressing media persons at the office of the NGO, People's Watch, on Saturday, the workers said they are ready to obey the High Court's order and have no intention to remain at the estate. But the authorities call each worker individually over phone, demanding them to leave the estate in threatening tones, they alleged.

"The fact remains that we have lost our livelihood and are being uprooted and made to adapt to a place which is entirely different from the habitat in which we were born and raised. Every part of our lifestyle will change, including the weather in which we lived, the type of clothes we wore, the food we ate, etc. All we ask is to let us live with dignity," said, A John Kennedy, one of the workers.