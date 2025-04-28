TN Cabinet reshuffle: Mano Thangaraj sworn-in as minister in Stalin-led cabinet

CHENNAI: Padmanabhapuram DMK MLA T Mano Thangaraj was on Monday sworn-in as minister, and re-inducted in the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu cabinet in a minor reshuffle post the resignation of two senior ministers.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Thangaraj, who was removed as Milk and Dairy Development minister in the previous rejig of the cabinet.

Incidentally he was allotted the same portfolio on Monday.

The event also saw Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor Ravi meet for the first time post the DMK government securing a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court against the latter delaying assent to various Bills adopted in the state Assembly.

The CM and Governor shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior minister Duraimurugan among others attended the swearing-in.

The Raj Bhavan later said that Thangaraj has been allotted Milk and Dairy Development.

The Governor approved the subject allocation on the recommendation of the CM, an official release said.