CM will be chancellor of proposed Kalaignar University, bill tabled

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement made by Chief Minister M K Stalin a few days ago, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan on Monday introduced a bill to establish the Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam by bifurcating the Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy, which covers eight districts. Significantly, chief minister will be the chancellor of the new university.

So far, the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University is the sole exception where the CM holds the position of chancellor.

“The chief minister of the state of Tamil Nadu shall be the chancellor of the Kalaignar University. He shall, by virtue of his office, be the head of the university and shall, when present, preside at any convocation of the university and confer degrees, titles, diplomas or other academic distinctions upon persons entitled to receive them,” the bill tabled in the Assembly said.

The higher education minister shall be the pro-chancellor of this university and in the absence of the chancellor or during the chancellor’s inability to act, the pro-chancellor shall exercise all the powers and perform all duties of the chancellor. The Bharathidasan University covers a large area comprising eight districts – Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Tiruvarur.

“To fulfil the ever-growing demands of higher education from diverse sections of the society and also to fulfil the aspirations of the youth, especially in the delta region, from disadvantaged background to enter higher education institutions and also to increase the gross enrolment ratio in the said region, the establishment of Kalaignar University is essentially required,” the bill explained.