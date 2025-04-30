Auroville strategic meet wants population to go up to 50,000

VILLUPURAM: A strategic planning meeting was held at the Auroville Foundation Office on Monday evening to deliberate on the township’s future development in alignment with the original vision of the Mother.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Jayanti S Ravi, secretary, Auroville Foundation and additional chief secretary, government of Gujarat. The discussions focused on sustainable expansion, infrastructure development and community integration.

Participants included Dr Seetharaman G, officer on special duty, Auroville Foundation; Saravanan P, Superintendent of Police, Villupuram; Uma Devi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kottakuppam, Villupuram, and Balasubramanian, security officer, Auroville Foundation.

According to a press statement issued by the Auroville Foundation, plans were discussed to scale up the township’s population to 50,000 while retaining its spiritual character.

The statement added, “Combining ecological sustainability with modern urban planning and leveraging Dr Ravi’s administrative experience from Gujarat for Auroville’s development were key components of the discussions. New measures for community safety during the expansion phase were also addressed.”