Madurai's chithirai festival begins, Meenakshi Kalyanam on May 8

MADURAI: The annual chithirai festival commenced on Tuesday with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. Preceding the ceremony, Vasthu Shanthi rituals were performed. The flag was hoisted on the mast inside the temple in the presence of processional deities of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi, at 10:48 am.

The event was attended by Collector M S Sangeetha, Police Commissioner J Loganathan, Fit Person Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, and other dignitaries. In the evening, the deities were taken in a procession through the chithirai streets.

Some of the upcoming events in the festival include Pattabishekam on May 6, Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) on May 8, and the car procession on May 9. The Thiruvizha on May 7 will feature Tiruvijayam (Victory Procession). Temple authorities said, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar will take place between 8:35 am and 8:59 am on May 8.

Devotees wishing to attend can register in the temple website (maduraimeenakshi.hrce.tn.gov.in) for tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 500. Registration is open until 9 pm on May 2. Ticket allocation will be done through a lottery system, and selected devotees will be notified via SMS. They must present the message at the temple office by 5 pm on May 6 and make the payment in person. Water from the Vaigai dam is expected to be released into the river on May 8 to facilitate Kallalagar’s entry.