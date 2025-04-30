Tiruppur to get 23rd law and order police station in Pongalur

TIRUPPUR: On Tuesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin made an announcement that the Pongalur police station is set to be established soon by merging certain parts of Palladam, Kamanaickenpalayam and Avinashipalayam police stations in the city. A senior police officer told TNIE that this will reduce the workload of existing police stations under Palladam sub-division.

Sources said in the district, there are already 22 law and order police stations. In this, the Palladam sub-division has jurisdiction over the largest geographical area, but this has police stations only in Palladam, Kamanaickenpalayam and Avinashipalayam.

In this context, there has been a demand among residents for the past few months to establish a new police station with its headquarters in Pongalur, located on NH 81, between Palladam and Avinashipalayam. Further, following the murder of three members of a farming family in Semalaigaundanpalayam near Avinashipalayam, calls to strengthen police security in suburban areas rose.