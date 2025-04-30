Tree transplantation begins ahead of Avinashi-Mettupalayam road widening

COIMBATORE: In a bid to improve road infrastructure while preserving the environment, the state highways department officials, in collaboration with Green Care NGO, has started the tree transplantation drive on the Mettupalayam-Avinashi stretch. A total of 262 trees are set to be transplanted and around 1,400 trees will be razed down to make way for the road widening project works.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 238 crore under the Chief Minister's Rural Road Development Programme (CMRDP) to upgrade the 38-kilometre stretch between Avinashi and Mettupalayam into a four-lane highway. The project spans 13 km in Tiruppur district and 25 km in Coimbatore district, with land acquisition already initiated in three locations.

As road widening works are under way, environmental concerns have been brought to the fore. The officials in Tiruppur district have already felled as many as 470 trees on the Avinashi-Annur stretch. A survey conducted in Coimbatore district identified 1,604 trees that obstruct the expansion on the Mettupalayam-Annur stretch. Of these, 1,342 trees are set to be felled, while the remaining will require only branch trimming.

However, not all trees will be lost. Following an inspection by the district green committee, officials were advised that 262 of the trees could be salvaged through transplantation.

Taking this recommendation forward, the state highways department, in collaboration with the environmental NGO 'Green Care', launched a tree replantation drive at Kanjapalli on Monday. On the first day, around six trees were carefully uprooted and relocated.