WRD imposes ban on bathing in water bodies surrounding Aliyar reservoir in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Following the drowning deaths of three college students from Chennai in Aliyar River last week, the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Parambikkulam Aliyar Project (PAP) has imposed a ban on trespassing and bathing in catchment areas, canals and rivers surrounding the Aliyar reservoir in Pollachi.

"The ban on entering these water bodies has been communicated through hoardings placed at four locations — the first check dam of Aliyar River near the dam shutters, a known tourist attraction, the water catchment area of the dam on Valparai Road and the Pallivilangal canal. Aliyar River and dam are very deep, and entering them for bathing or swimming poses a life-threatening risk, and hence, it is prohibited," said sources from the WRD.

Warning boards have been installed at locations where people have been known to trespass into the waterbodies. Additionally, temporary staff, along with police personnel and home guards from Aliyar station have been appointed to monitor these vulnerable areas and prevent illegal entry.