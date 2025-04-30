WRD imposes ban on bathing in water bodies surrounding Aliyar reservoir in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Following the drowning deaths of three college students from Chennai in Aliyar River last week, the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Parambikkulam Aliyar Project (PAP) has imposed a ban on trespassing and bathing in catchment areas, canals and rivers surrounding the Aliyar reservoir in Pollachi.
"The ban on entering these water bodies has been communicated through hoardings placed at four locations — the first check dam of Aliyar River near the dam shutters, a known tourist attraction, the water catchment area of the dam on Valparai Road and the Pallivilangal canal. Aliyar River and dam are very deep, and entering them for bathing or swimming poses a life-threatening risk, and hence, it is prohibited," said sources from the WRD.
Warning boards have been installed at locations where people have been known to trespass into the waterbodies. Additionally, temporary staff, along with police personnel and home guards from Aliyar station have been appointed to monitor these vulnerable areas and prevent illegal entry.
According to officials from the fire and rescue services department, there have been nine reported drowning deaths in the Pollachi region over the past three-and-a-half months. They emphasised that many areas along the Aliyar basin are dangerous to the public, and these locations should be sealed off to prevent entry.
"Of the reported deaths, four occurred near the Aliyar Dam, and four others along the same stretch at Ambarampalayam. We are only informed of cases where our support is needed. There may be more drowning incidents in the Aliyar basin. As the number of tourists visiting the attractions around Pollachi continues to rise, the district administration is taking preventive measures and has called a meeting this week to discuss permanent solutions," said a senior official from the fire and rescue services department.
According to WRD sources, over 3,000 people visit Aliyar on weekdays, and the number can rise upto 5,000 on weekends. With an increase in tourists visiting riverside locations in the Aliyar basin, the risk of drowning has also increased. The WRD is preparing a proposal to the government to install strong fences where necessary to prevent trespassing.
Pollachi Sub-Collector (in charge) Viswanathan said temporary measures have been taken to prevent tourists from entering dangerous areas on the riverbed, adding that a permanent solution is being sought.