TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visits Thuvakudi school day after student killed self

TIRUCHY: A day after the death of a Class 12 boy in the campus hostel, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday made a surprise visit to the government model school in Thuvakudi. Interacting with school staff and students on the student’s suicide, the minister directed the authorities to organise motivational sessions and confidence-building activities for students and parents, sources said.

Student B Yuvaraj (17) of Vellore was found dead in his hostel room early on Thursday. According to the school authorities, he had locked the room from inside and ended his life. The police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case. The boy’s family and fellow students, however, raised doubts over Yuvaraj’s death, saying the student was cheerful and showed no suicidal tendencies. Yuvaraj’s family members also staged a sit-in on school campus, blaming the administration for his death.