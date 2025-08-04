41 MoUs worth Rs 32,553 crore signed during investors meet in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: During the investors' meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, as many as 41 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 32,553.85 crore were signed with the Tamil Nadu government in Thoothukudi on August 4.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated commercial production of four projects established at a cost of Rs 1230 crore that provide 3,100 jobs.
Stalin said that the 22 MoUs are worth an assured investment of Rs 32,288.70 crore with the prospects to create 48,649 jobs, and 19 MoUs on behalf of MSME industries with an investment of Rs 265.15 crore, providing jobs for 1,196 persons have also been signed.
On the concept of widespread development across the state, CM said that special privileges are given to industries coming up in Southern districts.
"Industrial parks equipped with all infrastructural facilities are available, ready for developing industries anytime", he wooed the investors.
"We are materialising industrial development in South Tamil Nadu with the construction of Tidel park in Madurai, Neo Tidel park in Thoothukudi, renewable energy projects in Tirunelveli and PM Mitra industrial park in Virudhunagar", Stalin said.
As the primary focus is on achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy before 2030, the state is committed to attracting several investments and providing employment.
The government is concentrating on technologically advanced industries like semiconductor industries, electric vehicle producers, solar cell manufacturers and green hydrogen production units that give high paybacks for its employees which will simultaneously spin economic growth of the state.
Stating Thoothukudi VOC Port being pivotal for investments, Stalin said, "We are bringing renewable energy projects like green hydrogen and solar cell production units to the south only to make Thoothukudi a hub of renewable energy sources".
Meanwhile, Chief Minister announced four projects for Thoothukudi- a space park at 250 acre to manufacture instruments for space projects, a separate department for ship building will be formed to facilitate all necessary infrastructure to tap it's potentials, a common facility centre for Moringa cultivation and export from Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs.5.59 crore and a regional office for food processing and agriculture export.
Due to continuous efforts, Tamil Nadu has attracted 898 industrial projects of assured investment of Rs 10.30 lakh crore which has created 32.28 lakh employment both directly and indirectly, the CM said.
It shows the people's trust in the Dravidian model government, and industrialists will be given all necessary support, Stalin said.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Industries minister TRB Rajaa said that the industrial revolution of the country to start from Tamil Nadu, as the CM said the history of India should be written from the South. Of the 41 MoUs over Rs.30,100 crore, providing 46,427 jobs are to come.