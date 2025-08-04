41 MoUs worth Rs 32,553 crore signed during investors meet in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: During the investors' meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, as many as 41 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 32,553.85 crore were signed with the Tamil Nadu government in Thoothukudi on August 4.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated commercial production of four projects established at a cost of Rs 1230 crore that provide 3,100 jobs.

Stalin said that the 22 MoUs are worth an assured investment of Rs 32,288.70 crore with the prospects to create 48,649 jobs, and 19 MoUs on behalf of MSME industries with an investment of Rs 265.15 crore, providing jobs for 1,196 persons have also been signed.

On the concept of widespread development across the state, CM said that special privileges are given to industries coming up in Southern districts.

"Industrial parks equipped with all infrastructural facilities are available, ready for developing industries anytime", he wooed the investors.

"We are materialising industrial development in South Tamil Nadu with the construction of Tidel park in Madurai, Neo Tidel park in Thoothukudi, renewable energy projects in Tirunelveli and PM Mitra industrial park in Virudhunagar", Stalin said.