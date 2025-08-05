CBI gets two days' custody of accused cops in Sivaganga custodial death case

MADURAI: The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Madurai, K Selvapandi, granted CBI two days' custody of five policemen who were arrested over the alleged custodial torture and death of a temple guard B Ajithkumar of Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga.

The five accused -- Raja, Anand, Sankaramanikandan, Prabhu, Kannan -- presently in judicial custody in Madurai Central Prison, would be taken into CBI custody this and would be produced before the court again on August 6 at around 5.30 pm.

CJM Selvapandi made it clear that the custody has been granted only for the purpose of interrogation and no other activities, such as recovery of material objects, etc, should be carried out by the agency in these two days.