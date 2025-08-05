Tamil Nadu

CBI gets two days' custody of accused cops in Sivaganga custodial death case

The five accused -- Raja, Anand, Sankaramanikandan, Prabhu, Kannan -- presently in judicial custody in Madurai Central Prison, would be taken into CBI custody for two days.
Temple guard B Ajithkumar, who was killed in an alleged custodial torture incident.
Temple guard B Ajithkumar, who was killed in an alleged custodial torture incident. File photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MADURAI: The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Madurai, K Selvapandi, granted CBI two days' custody of five policemen who were arrested over the alleged custodial torture and death of a temple guard B Ajithkumar of Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga.

The five accused -- Raja, Anand, Sankaramanikandan, Prabhu, Kannan -- presently in judicial custody in Madurai Central Prison, would be taken into CBI custody this and would be produced before the court again on August 6 at around 5.30 pm.

CJM Selvapandi made it clear that the custody has been granted only for the purpose of interrogation and no other activities, such as recovery of material objects, etc, should be carried out by the agency in these two days.

Temple guard B Ajithkumar, who was killed in an alleged custodial torture incident.
Sivaganga custodial death | Shocking visuals of police torture of Ajith Kumar emerge
Temple guard B Ajithkumar, who was killed in an alleged custodial torture incident.
CBI finds fake number plate in police van in Ajithkumar custody death probe
CBI
Sivaganga custodial death case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com