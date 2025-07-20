CBI finds fake number plate in police van in Ajithkumar custody death probe

MADURAI: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday secured an allegedly fake number plate from a police van that was used by the Manamadurai crime team to interrogate custodial death victim B Ajithkumar and others.

“The number plate had a different district code, but other details such as the state code and unique alphanumeric identifier matched the vehicle’s original number plate. The CBI officials found a number plate reading TN 01 G 0491 on the van, whereas the vehicle’s actual registration number is TN 63 G 0491. However, the purpose of the fake number plate being kept inside the van is not clear and requires further investigation,” sources said.

The CBI team took six persons — auto driver Arunkumar, Madapuram temple guards Praveenkumar and Vinothkumar, temple executive officer’s driver Karthickvel, B Naveenkumar (victim’s brother) and suspended police constable Ramachandran (who was one of the six cops of the special crime team which interrogated the victim) — to key locations where Ajithkumar was taken by the special team when he was alive. The spots included a cowshed, Thirupuvanam police station and other areas in the vicinity, where the CBI ordered them to reenact the day of the incident.

“The CBI, though they had already visited the place earlier, this time took witnesses and the suspended police constable Ramachandran along with them, after they were interrogated on Friday in the CBI office,” sources said.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the CBI to complete the investigation and submit a report before the jurisdictional court on or before August 20.