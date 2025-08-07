Armstrong murder case: Detention of 17 under Goondas Act quashed

“The detaining authority appears to have scrutinised approximately 14,000 pages on one single day and passed 14 detention orders, which is an impossible task for any human being. Not to mention that the detaining authority, in the rank of a commissioner of police, did not undertake any official or other administrative work on the said day,” the noted.

The bench said it was constrained to hold that the detaining authority had not applied his mind while passing the grounds of the detention and detention order.

On the apprehension raised by additional advocate general P Kumaresan, appearing for the police, that the bail courts tend to grant bail to those accused persons whose detention orders were quashed, the bench said the bail courts are reminded that the standard or grounds for consideration of bail application is distinct from that of the grounds of consideration adopted by the High Court regarding the detention orders.

It said the trial courts shall not rely on orders for quashing the preventive detention order.

Procedural lapses

Finding several procedural lapses in processing and passing the detention order, the bench termed it “humanly impossible” for the detaining authority to have perused the grounds of detention running to almost 1,000 pages on the same day – 19.9.2024