Kanniyakumari mini lorry drivers cry foul over supply of wet M-sand

KANNIYAKUMARI: Mini lorry drivers transporting M-sand from the Chithirancode region in Kanniyakumari district have raised serious concerns over quarry operators allegedly supplying less than the standard load, supplying wet M-sand, disrupting their livelihoods and inflating the cost of construction materials in the local market.
BJP Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi told TNIE that quarries and crushers in the area are providing only about 75% of the full load capacity to mini lorries meant for local transport. The BJP also staged a protest regarding this issue at Chithirancode recently.
BJP Kanniyakumari west district president RT Suresh said that, the material is often supplied in a wet condition, increasing the weight of the minerals, impacting the people as it causes loss for the drivers.
“This partial loading practice not only reduces our daily earnings but also pushes up the price of M-sand for local buyers,” said T Vinu, a mini lorry driver. The drivers also pointed out that the current time regulations- allowing operations only between 10 am and 3 pm, and from 9 pm and 6 am- make it extremely difficult to complete more than two trips a day.
“By night, most house owners are asleep, and during the day, the time window is too short. Due to the time regulation and quarry operators supply wet M-sand, the prices of the load has increased,” said another driver, Murali.
The drivers further accused some large multi-wheeler vehicles of transporting minerals to illegal godowns, where the materials are hoarded and sold later at inflated rates. They urged the authorities to act swiftly against such godowns and ensure that small-scale, local transporters are given equal access.
S Paramasivan, district secretary of the CITU Motor Workers Union emphasized that 4 to 6-wheeler vehicles carrying minerals for local construction should be given priority. “The time restrictions must be relaxed so that we can meet local demand efficiently,” he said.
Officials from the minerals department acknowledged that quarry owners have been instructed not to load wet M-sand. However, a senior police officer said time relaxations may lead to traffic congestion and safety risks, particularly near school zones. “We are aware of the issues and will coordinate with the mines department to inspect and act against illegal storage facilities,” an official added.