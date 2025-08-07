Kanniyakumari mini lorry drivers cry foul over supply of wet M-sand

KANNIYAKUMARI: Mini lorry drivers transporting M-sand from the Chithirancode region in Kanniyakumari district have raised serious concerns over quarry operators allegedly supplying less than the standard load, supplying wet M-sand, disrupting their livelihoods and inflating the cost of construction materials in the local market.

BJP Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi told TNIE that quarries and crushers in the area are providing only about 75% of the full load capacity to mini lorries meant for local transport. The BJP also staged a protest regarding this issue at Chithirancode recently.

BJP Kanniyakumari west district president RT Suresh said that, the material is often supplied in a wet condition, increasing the weight of the minerals, impacting the people as it causes loss for the drivers.

“This partial loading practice not only reduces our daily earnings but also pushes up the price of M-sand for local buyers,” said T Vinu, a mini lorry driver. The drivers also pointed out that the current time regulations- allowing operations only between 10 am and 3 pm, and from 9 pm and 6 am- make it extremely difficult to complete more than two trips a day.