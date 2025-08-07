Madras HC seeks written response from all stakeholders in flagpole case

When the case was heard again on Wednesday, counsel Sricharan Rangarajan, representing AIADMK, said if any existing flagpoles erected by the party are found to be offending any statutes, the party is ready to remove them. He further submitted that political parties should be permitted to install flagpoles on patta lands in future.

Appearing on behalf of the appellant, CPM, counsel NGR Prasad said flagpoles could be permitted to be erected with reasonable restrictions.

After hearing both counsels, the judges adjourned the case to August 13, directing all stakeholders to submit their arguments in written form in a precise manner and furnish a copy of the same to the government before August 12.