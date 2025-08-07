Madras HC seeks written response from all stakeholders in flagpole case

MASDURAI: A full bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Wednesday sought written response from all political parties, organisations and other stakeholders who have impleaded themselves in an appeal against a single judge’s order prohibiting installation of flagpoles by parties in public places across the state.
In the previous hearing, the bench, which comprised justices SM Subramaniam, R Vijayakumar and S Sounthar, had invited all political parties and stakeholders, who wish to express their views on the matter, to implead themselves in the case.
When the case was heard again on Wednesday, counsel Sricharan Rangarajan, representing AIADMK, said if any existing flagpoles erected by the party are found to be offending any statutes, the party is ready to remove them. He further submitted that political parties should be permitted to install flagpoles on patta lands in future.
Appearing on behalf of the appellant, CPM, counsel NGR Prasad said flagpoles could be permitted to be erected with reasonable restrictions.
After hearing both counsels, the judges adjourned the case to August 13, directing all stakeholders to submit their arguments in written form in a precise manner and furnish a copy of the same to the government before August 12.