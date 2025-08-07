Madras HC slaps Rs 30,000 costs on ED for not filing counter affidavits in Tasmac scam case

CHENNAI: In what is considered to be a first-of-its-kind move, the Madras High Court on Wednesday imposed costs of Rs 10,000 each, for three petitions, on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for failing to file counter affidavits to the petitions moved by film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran over the search and seizure operations held in their offices and residences for money laundering connected to the alleged Tasmac scam.

The order imposing costs was passed by a division bench of Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan after taking seriously the failure of the ED to file the counter affidavits despite giving it a last chance.

The bench termed it “unfair” on the part of the central agency for not having come up with the counter affidavit.

Special public prosecutor N Ramesh, appearing for ED, submitted that the counter affidavit was being prepared as a comprehensive one encompassing the three petitions and so, it could not be completed on time. He sought more time to file it.