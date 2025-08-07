Ramadoss moves Madras HC to stall Mahabs meet of Anbumani

CHENNAI: The fight between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has been turning into a legal battle for establishing supremacy, as the former’s side moved the Madras HC with a plea for restraining the latter from holding the general council meeting called for August 9 at Mahabalipuram.

Murali Shankar, general secretary of the party led by senior Ramadoss, has knocked the doors of the court with a petition.

He stated Anbumani was appointed as president of the party on May 28, 2022, for a period of three years, and the tenure ended on May 28, 2025. The appointment of the key office-bearers of the party is done by the founder on the advice of the chief administrative committee, state executive committee and state general body as per the party’s bylaws.

Since a new president has to be appointed for running the affairs of the party, Dr Ramadoss was nominated to the post on May 30, 2025, and assumed charge, accordingly, by taking into account the responsibilities and challenges ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Subsequently, the administrative committee meeting was held on July 5, 2025, in which 21 members participated; as many as 1,440 office-bearers participated in the executive committee on July 7 and many resolutions, including resolution no. 11, were passed. As per the resolution, Rule 13 of the bylaws was amended relating to the powers of the founder of the party, the petitioner said.