Tiruppur SSI murder case: Prime suspect shot dead during investigation

COIMBATORE: Two days after the brutal murder of 57-year-old Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Police, M. Shanmugavel, at Gudimangalam village in Tiruppur district, one of the suspects, M. Manikandan, was shot dead in police firing early Thursday morning.

Police sources said they opened fire on him after he assaulted a Sub-Inspector and attempted to flee while being taken to the location where he had hidden the weapon used in the murder.

He was taken to the water stream near Upparu Dam at Chikkanur, close to Gudimangalam, for investigation and retrieval of the sickle used in the murder by the special team investigating the SSI murder case.

During the incident, Manikandan allegedly attacked another Sub-Inspector, Saravanakumar, with a sickle and tried to escape from custody.

To prevent his escape and in self-defense, the police team led by Inspector Thirungagasambandan opened fire, killing Manikandan on the spot. His body was sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.