PMK extends Anbumani's tenure as party chief by one year, Ramadoss declines to comment

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi general council meet on Saturday extended party president Anbumani's tenure by one year.
The meet held at Mamallapuram near here, without the presence of founder S Ramadoss for the very first time, also resolved that party general secretary S Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer M Thilakabama would also continue in their respective posts till August 2026.
The extension of tenure is in view of the 2026 Assembly election and office bearers would have to focus on polls, a party resolution said.
Anbumani, in his address, asserted that a key goal is dislodging the DMK from power and expressed confidence of forming a "good, mega alliance" in sync with the aspirations of the people and winning polls and forming government.
Against the background of a running feud with his father Ramadoss over control of the party, Anbumani sat (on a chair on the dais) next to an empty chair, which he said is reserved for Ramadoss, who continued to guide the party.
He said: "This is a permanent chair for Ayya (Ramadoss), I am confident that he will come... he is a national leader, an achiever; a social reformer."
Dropping a hint about the nature of ongoing tussle with his father Ramadoss, he said it was some who create obstacles despite their efforts to convince and pacify Ramadoss.
On administering, running the party, he said he could not disclose certain things and asserted that he is not obstinate.
He said: "For several days, I could not get any sleep. I am enduring burden in my heart."
On the PMK holding the meeting without him, Ramadoss declined to offer any comment.
PMK 'general secretary' Murali Shankar, a follower of Ramadoss said the general council meeting had no validity.
On August 8, the Madras High Court declined to restrain PMK leader Anbumani from holding the general council meeting of the party on August 9 at Mamallapuram near here.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed a petition filed by PMK office bearer Murali Sankar in this regard and said that the petitioner is at liberty to approach a civil court if he wished.