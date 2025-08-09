PMK extends Anbumani's tenure as party chief by one year, Ramadoss declines to comment

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi general council meet on Saturday extended party president Anbumani's tenure by one year.

The meet held at Mamallapuram near here, without the presence of founder S Ramadoss for the very first time, also resolved that party general secretary S Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer M Thilakabama would also continue in their respective posts till August 2026.

The extension of tenure is in view of the 2026 Assembly election and office bearers would have to focus on polls, a party resolution said.

Anbumani, in his address, asserted that a key goal is dislodging the DMK from power and expressed confidence of forming a "good, mega alliance" in sync with the aspirations of the people and winning polls and forming government.

Against the background of a running feud with his father Ramadoss over control of the party, Anbumani sat (on a chair on the dais) next to an empty chair, which he said is reserved for Ramadoss, who continued to guide the party.