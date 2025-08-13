CPM calls for new law to curb honour killings in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: CPM Politburo member K Balakrishnan has alleged that honour killings in Tamil Nadu are on the rise. “In Cuddalore, Kannagi and Murugesan were murdered in an honour killing, and punishment was given, but such incidents continue.

The CPM demands a separate law to prevent them,” he said. He alleged police inaction in the case of Suriya Kumar of Arasakudi, whose father claims he was killed over an inter-caste relationship. “The case should be probed from the angle of honour killing,” he said.

Speaking on the voter theft issue, he said, “The BJP won through fake voters and manipulation. The Election Commission has become a puppet. In Bihar, 65 lakh names were deleted. Such practices can deprive voting rights. In Tamil Nadu, the voter list revision in 2026 may lead to similar issues, but Edappadi Palaniswami remains silent.”

Balakrishnan said the AIADMK is “the only party in Tamil Nadu that has lost its own address” and credited the CPM with protecting political flags through a court case. “If political party flags are flying in Tamil Nadu today, it is because of the CPM’s case. The CPM will raise its voice whenever the rights of the people are affected,” he said.

Opposing privatisation of sanitation work, he also reminded the ruling government of its promises to rehouse residents displaced from water body encroachments, which remain unfulfilled after two years. He warned of a major protest if issues remain unresolved.