Madras HC express anguish over rise in 'honour killings' in TN, orders CB-CID probe into Cuddalore Dalit student's death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on August 4 expressed anguish and concern over the increasing number of 'honour killings' in Tamil Nadu and questioned how there appeared to be 'no end' to such heinous crimes in the State.

Justice P Velmurugan made the comments while transferring a suspected case of honour killing of a Scheduled Caste student in Cuddalore district in May this year from the local police to the Crime Branch-CID.

“So many cases of honour killing are reported in the state of Tamil Nadu, but unfortunately, there is no full stop (end to such crimes). The honour killings are increasing day by day,” he said, adding that the truth behind such crimes is not brought to the forefront.

The petition to transfer the investigation was filed by M Murugesan, the father of the deceased youngster M Jayasuriya, a BCom student from Arasakuli village in Cuddalore district.

The judge directed the respondent police to hand over the case records immediately to the CB-CID, which was ordered to hold a “fair investigation” to bring out the truth.

Advocate A Arasuganesan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the deceased had fallen in love with a girl belonging to a dominant community.

On May 18, 2025, he was forcibly taken on a motorcycle by his collegemate Praveen, who never returned. When his father called him up several times, he responded once, saying that he was with Praveen and another person named Jeevan.