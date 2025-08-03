Father of honour killing victim Kavin gets police protection following threats

THOOTHUKUDI: Following threats, Thoothukudi police provided armed police protection for C Chandrasekar, the father of 'honour killing' victim C Kavin Selvaganesh.

The police personnel with the gun have been deployed to ensure safety and protection of Chandrasekar as recommended by the SC/ST Commission. He is a farmer.

Coolie groups are suspected behind the murder. Several political leaders have also urged to protect Kavin's parents. Kavin Selvaganesh of Arumugamangalam village in Thoothukudi was brutally murdered on July 27 at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district.

He was murdered by the accused S Surjit (23), the younger brother of the girl who was in a relationship with Kavin. Surjit and his family belong to MBC category.

The case has been transferred to CBCID while the accused and his father and Sub Inspector Saravanan was arrested.

The brutual murder over caste pride shook the States' conscience.