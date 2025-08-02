Kin accept Kavin's body five days after 'honour killing'

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Five days after the brutal killing of IT employee C Kavin Selvaganesh (26) allegedly for caste pride, his family members agreed to receive the body on Friday.

The body, which was preserved at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after postmortem, was handed over to Kavin’s father C Chandrasekar and taken to his native village, Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi, amid tight police security.

The body was taken in a procession, in which a large number of people took part, to a crematorium on the outskirts of Arumugamangalam and was cremated around 3pm, sources said.

According to sources, Kavin’s family members, who were initially reluctant to receive the body demanding the arrest of the prime suspect’s parents, were convinced to conduct the funeral, following a decision taken by family elders and community leaders.

They have received the body trusting that the government will take stringent action against all the accused as promised, said a relative of Kavin.

Rs 6 lakh solatium given to Kavin’s mom

His mortal remains were taken out in a procession to his native village, accompanied by hundreds of people in over 50 vehicles. After receiving his son’s body, Kavin’s father accused Palayamkottai inspector Kasipandian of being casteist and demanded his dismissal from service, claiming the official acted in a biased manner in the case. However, in a statement, the Tirunelveli city police denied the allegation.