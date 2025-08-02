Kin accept Kavin's body five days after 'honour killing'

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Five days after the brutal killing of IT employee C Kavin Selvaganesh (26) allegedly for caste pride, his family members agreed to receive the body on Friday.
The body, which was preserved at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after postmortem, was handed over to Kavin’s father C Chandrasekar and taken to his native village, Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi, amid tight police security.
The body was taken in a procession, in which a large number of people took part, to a crematorium on the outskirts of Arumugamangalam and was cremated around 3pm, sources said.
According to sources, Kavin’s family members, who were initially reluctant to receive the body demanding the arrest of the prime suspect’s parents, were convinced to conduct the funeral, following a decision taken by family elders and community leaders.
They have received the body trusting that the government will take stringent action against all the accused as promised, said a relative of Kavin.
Rs 6 lakh solatium given to Kavin’s mom
His mortal remains were taken out in a procession to his native village, accompanied by hundreds of people in over 50 vehicles. After receiving his son’s body, Kavin’s father accused Palayamkottai inspector Kasipandian of being casteist and demanded his dismissal from service, claiming the official acted in a biased manner in the case. However, in a statement, the Tirunelveli city police denied the allegation.
Kavin, who was in a relationship with an MBC girl, was murdered at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday allegedly by S Surjit (23), the girl’s younger brother. His parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both police sub-inspectors, were also named in the FIR and placed under suspension. Though Saravanan was arrested later, Krishnakumari is yet to be arrested, sources said.
On Friday, Minister KN Nehru and Nellai collector paid their respects to Kavin’s body at the hospital. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi paid homage at Kavin’s house in the presence of Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.
Meanwhile, TN State Commission for the SC and ST Chairperson retired Justice S Tamilvanan handed over a solatium of Rs 6 lakh to Kavin’s mother Tamil Selvi. Tamilvanan said that he has handed over Rs 6 lakh solatium out of the Rs 12 lakh as prescribed by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The family members have not demanded anything more, but a proper investigation to arrest all the accused involved. The law will take its course, he said while making an appeal to not politicise the issue.