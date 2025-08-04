‘Honour killing’ incidents a shame for TN: TNCC chief

THOOTHUKUDI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthgai on Sunday said ‘honour killing’ incidents have brought shame to Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters after calling on the parents of C Kavin Selvaganesh, Selvaperunthagai condemned such incidents and said the Congress has been demanding a separate legislation against ‘honour killing’.

“No democratic force can accept such brutality on caste pride, and the action taken should be a lesson,” he said, adding the Congress would enact a law once it forms government at the centre.

Selvaperunthagai further said action must be taken against Palayamkottai inspector of police Kasipandian who had allegedly been threatening Kavin’s family. “Of the four CCTV cameras that were present at the murder site, two recorded a group attacking Kavin, but the two cameras have gone missing. Investigation should not spare anyone. The CB-CID investigation would be fair. They will find all the accused,” he said.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations of drug menace in TN, Selvaperunthagai dared him to raise the issue of a huge consignment of narcotics that was seized in a Gujarat port recently. Tirunelveli MP Robert Bruce and MLA Urvasi Amirtharaj accompanied the TNCC chief.