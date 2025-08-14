Day after detaining sanitary staff, Tamil Nadu floats six schemes

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the criticism from its allies as well as opposition parties regarding the manner in which the DMK government handled the strike of sanitation staff in Chennai, especially how they were evicted from the protest site on Wednesday night, the state government on Thursday announced six special schemes for these workers across the state.

The schemes, approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, include provision of free breakfast, housing, enhanced insurance cover, special focus in identifying and treating occupational diseases, support for self-employment, and support for children of sanitation workers to pursue higher education.

Stalin, in a post on X, said that his government would never compromise on the dignity of sanitation workers, who toil tirelessly at all hours to keep cities running every day.

Minister appeals to workers to give up strike

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who briefed the reporters, appealed to the workers protesting privatisation of solid waste management in two Greater Chennai Corporation zones, to give up their strike and return to work, emphasising that the government is keen about their welfare.

Highlighting that the sanitation workers faced issues in preparing and having breakfast since they report to work early in the morning, he said that for those working in urban local bodies, breakfast will be provided to them by the respective civic body free of cost. In the first phase, this scheme will be implemented in Chennai and later extended gradually to other parts of the state.