Midnight detention of lawyers, students illegal, release them: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Holding a prima facie view that the detention of four lawyers and two law students in connection with the protest of the sanitation workers of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) illegal, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of all of them with certain conditions.

A division bench of justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders after hearing the urgent habeas corpus petitions (HCPs). “We are of the prima facie view that the detention of four lawyers and two law students by the police may be unlawful. It is also brought to our notice that all the arrested persons have not been produced before the magistrate court concerned for remand,” the bench said in the order.

It directed the respondent police to release forthwith the detenues - K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam which spearheaded the strike, K Suresh, Mohan Babu, R Rajkumar, all lawyers and Muthuselvan and Valarmathi, both law students.

The court imposed the condition that the six shall not give any interviews or statements to the media or post anything on the social media regarding the workers’ strike until the next hearing on August 21.