Tethered cattle, snakes and trash greet kids at Tiruchy anganwadis

TIRUCHY: Cattle tied near the gate, garbage dumped near the premises, and snakes slithering in the bushes remain the scenes greeting children at some of the anganwadi centres (AWCs) in the district, sparking outrage among parents and activists. The district has 1,850 AWCs under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

In Khajamalai, an AWC in Nehru Nagar fourth street with 25 children between two and five years of age operates amid overgrown seemai karuvelam and open garbage heaps. Residents say cattle are frequently tethered just outside the AWC, leaving a stench in the air. “Children are studying next to garbage piles, and cattle are tied outside like it’s a cowshed with flies entering the centre. Pregnant women also sit at the AWC to take health mix packets,” said a parent.

Locals claim complaints to the corporation officials in the Ponmalai zone have gone unanswered. In Poolangolathupatti, Manikandan block, the AWC is without a compound wall. It sits a few walks from a lake and thick bushes where snakes are regularly spotted. “The pathway towards the school is unsafe. Two days earlier, we caught a snake near the school, and authorities know this but won’t act,” said resident A Belavendhran.

Marsingpettai’s AWC faces a different hazard as it operates directly opposite an unregulated roadside fish stall. Local anganwadi workers confirm they have made oral complaints, but no measures have been taken. Activists warn that such conditions erode the mission of the ICDS programme, which promises safe and nurturing spaces for early childhood care.

"The district administration should launch a drive to identify and address unhygienic conditions near anganwadi centres. Many of these issues can easily be solved but remain neglected due to a lack of awareness about the importance of safeguarding children," said G K Mohan, an SFI functionary. When enquired, ICDS project officer (Tiruchy) M Nithya told TNIE: “We will conduct a field visit to the centres and take necessary steps to address the concerns.”