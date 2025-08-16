BJP leader visits polytechnic students injured in explosion

THOOTHUKUDI: Strongly condemning the explosion at Thoothukudi government polytechnic institution that left two students severely injured on August 12, the BJP south district president Chitrangathan raised a doubt on police terming the substance as firecracker.

The incident occurred on Tuesday left M Mathavan (16) of P&T colony and M Murali Karthick (16) of Indra Nagar severely injured. Mathavan lost three fingers while Karthick severely sustained injury on his eyes. On Friday, Chitrangathan visited the victims at Thoothukudi medical college hospital and inquired about the incident. Speaking to the media, he raised a doubt and questioned how a firecracker can sever three fingers of the student? Coming down heavily on the growing violence at schools, from being infamous for ganja and aruval to country bombs in the Thoothukudi, he insisted safety at the educational institutions.

Charging that the injured victims were not given proper treatment, Chitrangathan demanded a high level medical treatment. It is said that immediately after the incident on Tuesday, Thoothukudi SP Albert John refuted the claims of a country bomb, and clarified that it was a firecracker.