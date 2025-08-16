Devout nationalist, affable leader: Politicos pay tribute to La Ganesan

CHENNAI: Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum over the demise of Nagaland Governor and former BJP leader La Ganesan on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to the veteran leader.

President Murmu said Ganesan, during his long public life, worked for the welfare of the people. “His contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country will be remembered,” she said.

PM Modi said he was pained by the passing of Ganesan. “He will be remembered as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu and was deeply passionate about Tamil culture,” he added.

Governor Ravi recalled that from a young age, Ganesan devoted himself to the selfless service of the nation and the welfare of the people with simplicity and humility.