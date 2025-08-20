PMK disciplinary action panel seeks Anbumani’s reply to 16 charges

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday said the party’s disciplinary action committee had framed 16 charges against working president Anbumani and directed him to submit an explanation by August 31.

At a special general body meeting in Pattanur, it was alleged that Anbumani violated party rules, including throwing a microphone during a December 2024 meeting, opening a separate office at Panaiyur, attempting to split the party, and allegedly placing a listening device under Ramadoss’ seat at Thailapuram. The charges, submitted to honorary president G K Mani, were handed to Ramadoss.

A letter listing them will be sent through party organisation secretary S Suresh. Ramadoss also welcomed BJP’s choice of C P Radhakrishnan as V-P nominee and confirmed the expulsion of advocate Balu for anti-party activities.