‘Lion’s roar’ in Madurai: Vijay vows statewide fight in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

Actor-politician Vijay used his party’s second state-level conference at Parapathi in Madurai district on Thursday to launch a sharp political offensive, positioning TVK as an alternative force while attacking all three major players in Tamil Nadu politics, the BJP, DMK and AIADMK.

"There will be no alliance," he reiterated, underscoring that the 2026 election in Tamil Nadu will be between the DMK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The TVK leader framed the BJP as his party’s ideological adversary, accusing it of neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests and aligning with the RSS for appeasement. He invoked issues ranging from the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the demand for Katchatheevu’s return to opposition against NEET, suggesting that the Centre was indifferent to the state’s needs. He also alleged discrimination against minorities, warning that Tamils would not attach themselves to the BJP despite its calculations for the 2029 elections.

Vijay also accused the BJP of hiding the findings of Keezhadi.

Vijay saved some of his sharpest words for the DMK government, accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of betraying women, farmers and fishermen. He dismissed the state’s flagship cash transfer scheme as inadequate and accused Stalin of deceiving vulnerable sections. His repeated reference to the Chief Minister as “uncle” carried challenge, underscoring his intent to position himself against the ruling party’s leadership.

For the first time, he turned his criticism on the AIADMK, questioning its state after MG Ramachandran’s death and hinting at compromises with the BJP whenever its leaders came under central scrutiny. This shift marked a clear break from his earlier avoidance of direct confrontation with the party founded by MGR.