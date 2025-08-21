Madras HC grants conditional bail to husband, in-laws in Rithanya's alleged dowry death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail with conditions to the husband and in-laws of Rithanya, of Tirupur district, who ended her life allegedly due to torture and cruelty by the in-laws.

Justice G Jayachandran granted relief by taking into account the competition of the RDO inquiry into the death and the interrogation of the main witnesses in the case.

He observed that continued incarceration was not required under these circumstances and ordered the granting of bail to Rithanya’s husband KE Kavin Kumar, father-in-law VK Eswaramoorthy and mother-in-law E Chitra Devi.

The judge imposed conditions, including appearance before the police station concerned twice daily until further orders, surrendering the passports, and not to leave the state without permission of the jurisdictional court.