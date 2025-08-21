Madras HC grants conditional bail to husband, in-laws in Rithanya's alleged dowry death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail with conditions to the husband and in-laws of Rithanya, of Tirupur district, who ended her life allegedly due to torture and cruelty by the in-laws.
Justice G Jayachandran granted relief by taking into account the competition of the RDO inquiry into the death and the interrogation of the main witnesses in the case.
He observed that continued incarceration was not required under these circumstances and ordered the granting of bail to Rithanya’s husband KE Kavin Kumar, father-in-law VK Eswaramoorthy and mother-in-law E Chitra Devi.
The judge imposed conditions, including appearance before the police station concerned twice daily until further orders, surrendering the passports, and not to leave the state without permission of the jurisdictional court.
The counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that there was no dowry harassment or cruelty against the deceased and she had suicidal tendency even before the marriage.
However, the government advocate, representing the police, objected to granting the bail stating they would tamper with the evidence since they are influential persons.
He also said the voice message sent by the deceased to her father was sent for forensic examination and the report was awaited.
The marriage of Rithanya and Kavin Kumar was solemnized on April 11, 2025 and she was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 28. The police booked her husband and in-laws for abetment of suicide and cruelty based on a complaint lodged by her father Ramasamy.