‘BJP-AIADMK alliance CM will be from Nagpur’: A Raja

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in Tirunelveli, asserting that the chief ministerial candidate of the DMK alliance will come from Anna Arivalayam, while that of the BJP-AIADMK combine will come from Nagpur. He also said Shah, “who hails from another state, cannot decide who should be Tamil Nadu CM”.

Responding to Shah’s claim that Sonia Gandhi’s dream of making Rahul Gandhi prime minister and DMK’s dream of making Udhayanidhi Stalin chief minister will never be realised, Raja asked, “How did Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah become BCCI secretary? What is his cricket knowledge?”

“Amit Shah is afraid of deputy CM Udhayanidhi, as he would ensure the BJP-AIADMK alliance’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly election. The fascist BJP will be totally uprooted from India. INDIA bloc and the people will make it happen,” he stated

Mocking Shah’s praise for Thirukkural, Raja declared, “Tamil people’s votes cannot be stolen using the Thirukkural. After accusing the governments led by Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami of corruption, Shah has forged an alliance with the AIADMK without shame.”

On the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, Raja said, “Amit Shah, who was jailed in the Sohrabuddin encounter case, does not have the stature to enact such a Bill. Moreover, 28 ministers of [PM] Modi’s cabinet have cases against them, 19 of which are serious cases. Will the Bill apply to them? It is a black bill meant to unseat opponents from power.”