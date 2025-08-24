Police probe into school sex scandal in Coimbatore picks up steam

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old woman who allegedly took the video of school girls who levelled sexual assault charges against the male teachers of a government higher secondary school near Pollachi was summoned by the police on Saturday.

"I took the video and released it on social media to expose the sexual assault against the school students," she told media persons after appearing before the personnel of the All-Women Police Station at Podanur.

She also reasoned that following her action male teachers would not approach the girl students inappropriately.

Throwing light on the alleged crime, she said: "A male teacher encouraged the girl students to dance well by asking them to move their hips well. Another male teacher touched the students badly. Subsequently, the girl students told me about it and I took the video and exposed their character since something was not right at the school."

The Coimbatore rural police are likely to register a case against the teachers accused of misdemeanour based on the videos. The students are seen with faces covered as they spoke against the teachers.

"We will register a POCSO case against the teachers mentioned by the girl students in their videos and decide on arresting them in the coming days," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, police held investigation at the school on Friday.

"We are also investigating the veracity of the complaint by the girl students since there were talks that the girls' students could have been utilised to defame the male teachers," a police official pointed out.

Chief Education Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that they were awaiting reports by the police and the child welfare committee.