Tamil Nadu puts forth 234 questions on Constitution overhaul

CHENNAI: The questionnaire of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations (HLUSR) of the Tamil Nadu government, released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, has put forth 234 questions revolving around an overhaul of the 75-year-old Constitution to make India a ‘genuinely’ federal country in all key areas.

The questionnaire is set in 20 broad heads including nature of Indian federalism, creeping centralisation since 1950, procedure for amendment of the Constitution, formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states, GST reforms, union-state financial relations, role of the governors and the President, language, delimitation of constituencies, elections and anti-defection provisions, inter-state river disputes, union-state administrative relations, national security and state autonomy, union-state legislative relations among others.

It can be answered on https://hlcusr.tn.gov.in.

The first question is whether the respondent agrees with the contention that the Constitution heavily borrowed from the Government of India Act, 1935 and continued with a colonial design that centralises power in New Delhi.

Ever since the Constitution was approved in 1950, there have been criticisms against it. Many political parties have been demanding a review of the Constitution for decades based on their own ideologies. While the BJP has been seeking review of the Constitution to ‘Indianise’ it, the DMK has been seeking a review to ‘federalise’ it.

The HLUSR seeks to examine and review the provisions of the Constitution of India and the existing laws, orders, policies and arrangements that bear upon union-state relations.