V-C logjam throws Tamil Nadu varsities into disarray

CHENNAI: The administrative void in Tamil Nadu’s public-funded higher education sector is reaching an alarming level with 14 of the 22 state-run universities already functioning without vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and two more to become headless in four months.

As these universities also function as affiliating institutions for colleges, academicians warn that the administrative chaos would not remain contained to the universities alone, but also impact the higher education sector at large.

The number of universities without V-Cs would have already been 16 if not for the extension of one year granted by Governor RN Ravi, when the three-year tenure of the V-Cs of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Alagappa University came to an end last week.

The extension received mixed reactions with some opining that it is better to have a V-C instead of the administration being taken over by the convenors’ committee, while others pointed out that this was yet another display of the governor relentlessly not allowing the state government to have a larger say in the administration, which led to the issue in the first place.