ATR begins tiger, leopard count in non-forest areas in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: With the increasing human-animal conflict deaths in estate areas, officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have started enumerating tigers and other carnivores, including the leopard population, outside the forest areas of Valparai and Manombolly.

The exercise covering tea and coffee estates, and other regions beyond the forest areas in Valparai and Manombolly, is being held after a gap of three years. The last census outside forest areas was held in 2021, with two tigers and four leopards being identified.

As many as 300 cameras have been fixed in 150 grids, and each grid has been fixed for a two-sq-km distance, covering a total of 230 sq km. This exercise is part of Phase 4 monitoring, which would continue for one-and-a-half months.

“The grids sharing a boundary with the reserve forest and the estate have less than two square km of area. The population estimation of tigers and leopards will help us to understand the carnivore movement better and work out strategies to mitigate human-animal conflict,” said a senior ATR official.