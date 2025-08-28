Sewage overflow leaves TN's Sellur residents wading through filth, disrupts traffic

MADURAI: Traffic and daily life in Sellur have been severely disrupted after sewage overflowed onto a 100-metre stretch connecting the Kabaddi statue roundabout to LIC. For the past two days, the busy road has remained submerged under nearly a foot of sewage water, forcing residents and commuters to take lengthy detours.

Locals alleged that despite the road being one of the most used in the area, the issue has gone unattended. "Sellur has very poor stormwater drain facilities. Even light rainfalls lead to severe waterlogging. With sewage lines damaged, the situation has become unbearable," said Sellapandian, a local activist.

Residents complained that walking or commuting through the sewage-filled stretch has become a daily ordeal. They urged the Madurai Corporation to act swiftly to prevent further health and sanitation hazards.

When contacted, city corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said that the problem was caused by damage to the underground drainage (UGD) mainline leading to the pumping station.