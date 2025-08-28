Sewage overflow leaves TN's Sellur residents wading through filth, disrupts traffic

MADURAI: Traffic and daily life in Sellur have been severely disrupted after sewage overflowed onto a 100-metre stretch connecting the Kabaddi statue roundabout to LIC. For the past two days, the busy road has remained submerged under nearly a foot of sewage water, forcing residents and commuters to take lengthy detours.
Locals alleged that despite the road being one of the most used in the area, the issue has gone unattended. "Sellur has very poor stormwater drain facilities. Even light rainfalls lead to severe waterlogging. With sewage lines damaged, the situation has become unbearable," said Sellapandian, a local activist.
Residents complained that walking or commuting through the sewage-filled stretch has become a daily ordeal. They urged the Madurai Corporation to act swiftly to prevent further health and sanitation hazards.
When contacted, city corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said that the problem was caused by damage to the underground drainage (UGD) mainline leading to the pumping station.
"The leakage developed only a day ago. A special team has been deployed to carry out repairs, and suction vehicles are being used to drain the stagnated sewage," she said. The commissioner assured that immediate action was being taken and stressed that the corporation was committed to addressing such civic concerns.
Civic activists, however, argued that the recurring sewage stagnation in Sellur points to deeper infrastructure lapses. They maintained that without long-term solutions, such as a stronger drainage system, the locality would continue to face similar disruptions.