Ajithkumar custodial death: CBI files FIR in case of missing jewel

MADURAI: Special Crime III unit of the CBI, which is investigating the custodial death case of Madapuram temple guard B Ajithkumar, on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified people on a jewel missing complaint lodged by JP Nikita of Madurai after Thirupuvanam police transferred the case to the agency. This is the second FIR booked by CBI in the case.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which is hearing the custodial death case, had directed the CBI to probe the jewel theft complaint, based on which the victim Ajithkumar was picked by a special team and assaulted allegedly resulting in his death.

During the hearing on August 20, the CBI informed the court that it was yet to receive the files related to the jewel theft case. The court directed TN police to hand over the files, with further instructions to the CBI to register FIR and probe the case expeditiously.